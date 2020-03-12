Mossimo Giannulli

Target, which ran Giannulli’s “Mossimo” clothing line for years, spoke out about the fashion designer after the scandal broke. “We haven’t had a working relationship with Mossimo Giannulli in over a decade and we no longer carry any Mossimo branded products at Target,” the company said in a statement in April 2019.

Loughlin and Giannulli both pleaded not guilty to all charges, but a source told Us in October that they are “reacting and handling the scandal completely differently.”

“Moss is in good spirits and continues to socialize as if nothing’s wrong — either he’s in complete denial or it’s a front that he’s mastered so nobody judges him,” the source said.

Another insider told Us that the twosome’s marriage was strained amid the case. “Their daughter Bella is extremely concerned they’re going to get divorced,” a source said in September, noting that they butted heads over whether they should take a private jet to their Boston court appearance. “The couple was advised by their lawyers not to … but Mossimo insisted, saying it would be a ‘zoo’ if they flew commercial.”