Oliva Jade Giannulli

The YouTuber, who lost several advertisers and sponsors after the scandal broke, went dark on social media and her beauty channel for months. Olivia Jade, who is no longer enrolled at USC, made her first YouTube video on December 1, 2019.

“Obviously, I’ve been gone for a really long time and as much as I wish I could talk about all of this, it’s really hard for me to say this, just because I know that it’s something that needs to be addressed,” the influencer, who has nearly 2 million subscribers, said. “It’s just, unfortunately, also why I didn’t know exactly when I should come back to YouTube but the reason for that is just ’cause I’m legally not allowed to speak on anything going on right now.”

Days later, Olivia Jade a makeup routine video, but has subsequently stopped uploading again. She has, however, been more social in recent months, partying with Kylie Jenner‘s former assistant Victoria Villarroel, influencer Stassie Karanikolaou and boyfriend Jackson Guthy.