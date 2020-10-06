Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph’s Messy Split: Everything We Know

The ‘Bachelor: GOAT’ Drama

Less than two months after their split news went public, Randolph filmed an interview with Chris Harrison for an episode of The Bachelor — The Greatest Seasons Ever! While she played coy about the reason for their split, Underwood made it clear he wasn’t happy with her decision.

“When our relationship ended we agreed to handle things as privately as possible as we attempted to navigate our new relationship as friends,” he wrote on July 9, 2020, via Instagram. “I chose to do that since we were living in this interim period, but obviously a lot changed this week.”

Randolph took to Instagram to fire back.

“I want to show appreciation. I didn’t see any harm in doing the interview, as I wasn’t going to dish out details about our relationship to them,” she wrote. ”It seems you are subtly engaging in a tactic that peppers in aggressive comments such as ‘that obviously changed this week’ in order to make me look like the bad one. I would also like to ask that you don’t cloud our great, 1 1/2 year relationship with a messy breakup.”