Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph’s Messy Split: Everything We Know

The Text Messages

Randolph provided a series of text messages between her and Underwood in her court docs. “It’s crazy to think we used to be in a position of love,” Underwood wrote to Randolph in June 2020, calling her “shady” and accusing her of lying about spending time with an ex-boyfriend.

One message read, “I ask myself all the time how someone who I loved and loved me could do the things they do and say the things they do.”

In July, Underwood wrote that he had “a million questions” that he didn’t know if he wanted the answers to. “My heart hurts a lot right now and I miss my best friend, my lover and the one person I never expected to lose,” he texted her.

Randolph also accused Underwood of texting her via “alias phone numbers” and claimed he confessed to doing so. She provided examples. One series of messages read, “You like playing games huh? Let’s play some games then,” one of the anonymous texts Randolph received read. “Let’s just say we used to be family friends … Have your good time. .. you’ll have nothing but regrets later with how you treat people … Totally seems like you’re growing up. Lolz Living at home still.”