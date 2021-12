April 2021

In an emotional interview on Good Morning America, Underwood came out as gay. He also explained that he was very much in love with Randolph, which made the process even more confusing, and apologized for their messy breakup.

“I’m sorry for any pain and emotional stress I caused,” he shared. “I wish that it wouldn’t have happened the way that it did. I wish that I had been courageous enough to fix myself before I broke anybody else.”