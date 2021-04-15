News Bachelor Nation Rallies Around Colton Underwood After He Comes Out as Gay: ‘So Proud of You’ By Meredith Nardino April 15, 2021 Courtesy of Nicole Lopez-Alvar/Instagram 15 13 / 15 Nicole Lopez-Alvar The season 23 alum wrote via Twitter, “I’m so proud of you, @colton!” Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ’90 Day Fiance’ Season 8 Spoilers: Find Out Which Couples Are Still Together, Married or Split Khloe Kardashian’s Unedited Bikini Photo Controversy Is Wild — Here’s Everything We Know So Far 21 Best Tummy-Control Swimsuits No One Will Ever Know Are Tummy-Control More News