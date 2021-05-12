News

Colton Underwood Addresses Controversial Coming Out Interview After Cassie Randolph Drama, Details Past Romances With Men and More

By
Dating Apps Colton Underwood Opens Up Tell All Interview
 Shutterstock
9
8 / 9
podcast
LTG_Immunity3Pack_WomenDiverse_600x338

Dating Apps

Underwood joined Grindr under an alias in 2016, but no longer is on the app.

Back to top