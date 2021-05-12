News

Colton Underwood Addresses Controversial Coming Out Interview After Cassie Randolph Drama, Details Past Romances With Men and More

By
Experimenting with Men Colton Underwood Opens Up Tell All Interview
 Shutterstock
9
7 / 9
podcast
LTG_Immunity3Pack_WomenDiverse_600x338

Experimenting with Men

“I’ll say this. I was ‘the Virgin Bachelor,’ but I did experiment with men prior to being on The Bachelorette,” the former football player revealed, noting he was a virgin when first joining the show. “When I say ‘hookups,’ not sex. I want to make that very clear that I did not have sex with a man, prior to that.”

He said he felt “so guilty” during his relations with men, explaining, “It was my first time letting myself even go there, so much so that I was like, ‘I need The Bachelorette in my life, so I could be straight.'”

Back to top