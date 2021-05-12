Experimenting with Men

“I’ll say this. I was ‘the Virgin Bachelor,’ but I did experiment with men prior to being on The Bachelorette,” the former football player revealed, noting he was a virgin when first joining the show. “When I say ‘hookups,’ not sex. I want to make that very clear that I did not have sex with a man, prior to that.”

He said he felt “so guilty” during his relations with men, explaining, “It was my first time letting myself even go there, so much so that I was like, ‘I need The Bachelorette in my life, so I could be straight.'”