News

Colton Underwood Addresses Controversial Coming Out Interview After Cassie Randolph Drama, Details Past Romances With Men and More

By
The Netflix Series Colton Underwood Opens Up Tell All Interview
 Shutterstock
9
9 / 9
podcast
LTG_Immunity3Pack_WomenDiverse_600x338

The Netflix Series

The upcoming Netflix show will feature Nicole M. Garcia, a transgender Latina pastor, as well as show Underwood coming out to his family. “First, I put that on myself — what was I doing that he felt he couldn’t open up to me? But Colton said, ‘I didn’t know what I was yet. I was still struggling,'” the star’s father, Scott Underwood, said. “I understood that. He was still trying to figure himself out. If it just helps a few young men and women come out and be proud of themselves and understand that all parents aren’t going to be upset, it can save lives.”

Back to top