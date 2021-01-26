News

Colton Underwood Went Through ‘Excruciating Pain’ After Cassie Randolph Split and More Revealed in New ‘The First Time’ Chapter

Cassie Randolph and Colton Underwood
Cassie Initiated the Breakup Months Before They Posted

Shortly after he recovered, he was blindsided by Cassie saying that she was struggling with their relationship. They tried to spend time together and get back to normal but it didn’t work. In April, he moved the rest of his stuff out of her house.

“Her birthday was a few days later. I felt sad about missing it even though we were broken up, and I drove down there at the last minute, had dinner, celebrated with her family and friends, and then returned to LA. Two days later, I drove to Colorado. I wanted to be with my family and put some distance between me and Cass so I didn’t feel the temptation to be near her,” the athlete wrote, adding that they talked frequently while he was there “making some progress, talking through issues [and] agreeing to disagree,” but she still wanted to post the split statement via social media.

