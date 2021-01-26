News

Colton Underwood Went Through ‘Excruciating Pain’ After Cassie Randolph Split and More Revealed in New ‘The First Time’ Chapter

Cassie Randolph and Colton Underwood in 2019 Everything We Learned From Colton Underwood New Chapter in The First Time Will Always Love Her
He’ll Always Love Her

Despite the split, he believes that they were both in love and “now that time has passed, I believe both of us have remained in love with each other and always will be.”

He added, “I know Cass famously said on television that she loved me but wasn’t in love with me, and in retrospect that is so Cassie: true, conflicted, confused, not wanting to hurt, trying to avoid being hurt, and in the end following her heart. She followed her heart to me. I have no doubt she was in love with me just as I was in love with her.”

In September 2020, Cassie filed a restraining order against Underwood, also claiming in the documents that he had placed a tracking device on her car. The following month, the restraining order was dropped.

