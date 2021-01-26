His COVID-19 Battle Put Stress on Their Relationship

“The situation was unfortunate, impossible to predict, incredibly trying, and surreal. And while I won’t say it led to our breakup, it did subject our relationship to extraordinary stress and strain, as it did to so many people’s lives,” Underwood wrote in the new chapter. He added that after a week of remaining in the guest bedroom of Randolph’s family home with a fever, he finally was able to come downstairs. “I regret that I was sometimes more stupid than smart when it came to always wearing a mask and going to extreme lengths to ensure I kept my germs far away from Cass’s family,” he wrote. “Michelle [Randolph] said she couldn’t be around me—and the virus — anymore and booked it back to Los Angeles to be with her boyfriend. I heard similar tension in Cass’s voice. “’It’s hard to explain what this is doing to everyone,’ she said.”