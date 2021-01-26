News

Colton Underwood Went Through ‘Excruciating Pain’ After Cassie Randolph Split and More Revealed in New ‘The First Time’ Chapter

By
Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph Everything We Learned From Colton Underwood New Chapter in The First Time They Posted via Instagram at the Same Time While Crying Over FaceTime
 Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock; Broadimage/Shutterstock
6
3 / 6
podcast
LTG_IB_ENERGY_AMI_1.8.21_600x338

They Cried Over FaceTime While Posting Their Split Statement

Eventually, he gave in. “I suppose I was the kid on the high dive who needed a push. Otherwise he’d never jump. You don’t need to be a therapist to understand why I was so resistant. I didn’t want to break up. I didn’t want to accept that Cass wanted to break up with me. I didn’t want it to be over. I didn’t want any of this to be real,” he shared. Still, on May 29, they posted at the same time while on FaceTime with each other and cried.

Back to top