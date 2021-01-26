They Spent the Night Together Post-Split

After time passed, the reality star called Cassie for dinner and they met up in L.A. “We hit it off like none of the past five months had ever happened. Afterward, she came back to my place, where we had a few drinks, hung out, and we were Colton and Cass again the rest of that night. Then, when we woke up the next morning, I could tell everything was different,” he recalled. “I had the urge to say I love you before she walked out the door, and I sensed she did, too. No door shut that softly has ever made a louder sound.”