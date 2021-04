An Identity Struggle

Underwood revealed in his 2020 memoir, The First Time: Finding Myself and Looking for Love on Reality TV, that he wondered about his sexuality after his second high school relationship ended.

“I didn’t know who I was,” he wrote. “And I come from an athletic family, so it was always, ‘Move on, you’re good.’ So that threw me off. In high school, when I was struggling with my sexuality, I’m not going to talk to my parents about it. So I internalized it.”