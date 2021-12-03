Finally Letting in the World

Ahead of Coming Out Colton, the athlete told Us that he was hesitant to do another reality show.

“There was a lot of thought that went into it, but I really realized my story and who I was. I was always told who I was my entire life — whether it was [during] football or in the church, then obviously on The Bachelor,” he explained to Us. “I felt like it was important for me to come to terms. … and really own who I am and say, ‘Hey, this is actually who I am.’ And for the first time, I’m going to let people truly see that.”