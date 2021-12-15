Reality TV Fears

During a December 2021 appearance on the “Call Me Daddy” podcast, the reality star said that he spent his time on The Bachelorette and The Bachelor worrying that someone might out him. “I was very, very concerned and very worried,” he recalled. “I did hear a rumor that one of the producers ended up finding out that I did hook up with a man, but kept it secret or took care of it, I don’t know. I can’t verify that. Obviously, that was terrifying too.”

Looking back at that time now, Underwood is shocked at how well he hid parts of himself from the cameras. “I cringe now even looking back at some of how good I was at manipulating situations and compartmentalizing, but I’ve been doing it since I was 6,” he explained. “Did I find some of the producers attractive? Yes. Never acted on any of that … I was so good at compartmentalizing my life.”