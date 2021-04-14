News

Everything Bachelor Colton Underwood Has Said About His Struggle With His Sexuality Over the Years

That ‘Virgin Bachelor’ Label

Even before he came out, Underwood was candid about how much he struggled with the label of the “virgin Bachelor.” During his chat with Roberts, he reflected on being asked about his sex life during his time on the show.

“I could never give anybody a good enough answer about why I was a virgin. The truth is I was ‘the virgin Bachelor’ because I was gay, and I didn’t know how to handle that,” he said. “I put myself in really bad situations on purpose. I put myself in these situations so I could try to force myself to be straight.”

