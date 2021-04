When He Knew

Underwood told Roberts in April 2021 that he knew he was “different” when he was six years old.

“I couldn’t process it and I couldn’t put my finger on what it was until high school, my freshman year when I knew I was gay,” he continued. “By that time, I had already grown up in the Catholic Church, I had gone to Catholic grade school. I had learned in the Bible that [being] gay is a sin.”