Coming Out

In April 2021, Underwood came out as gay during a Good Morning America interview. “I could never give anybody a good enough answer about why I was a virgin. The truth is I was ‘the virgin Bachelor’ because I was gay, and I didn’t know how to handle that,” he told Robin Roberts at the time. “I put myself in really bad situations on purpose. I put myself in these situations so I could try to force myself to be straight.”