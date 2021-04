‘The Bachelorette’

In 2018, Underwood was cast on The Bachelorette. While in casting, producers told him to watch the current season of The Bachelor and pick out who he liked. Along with Becca Kufrin, who he’d end up competing for, he said Tia Booth. Before The Bachelorette began filming, Booth and Underwood began FaceTiming and eventually met up for a few dates. However, he then went on The Bachelorette. Although he developed feelings for Kufrin, he came in fourth place.