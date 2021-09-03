Love Lives

Bachelor’s Colton Underwood Shares Snaps From Hawaiian Vacation With Jordan C. Brown: ‘Pure Joy’

By
Inside Colton Underwood's Hawaiian Getaway With BF Jordan C. Brown
 Courtesy Colton Underwood/Instagram
6
4 / 6
podcast

What a View

“Cheers,” the Indiana native captioned an Instagram Story pic on Thursday.

Back to top