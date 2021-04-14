When He Knew His Sexuality

“I’ve known that I’ve been different since age 6, and I couldn’t process it and I couldn’t put my finger on what it was until high school, my freshman year, when I knew I was gay. By that time, I had already grown up in the Catholic Church, I had gone to Catholic grade school. I had learned in the Bible that [being] gay is a sin. I had made mistakes in my sports and in my athletic career and when you make mistakes, that play was ‘gay.’ …. Gay was always affiliated with a connotation of negativity and I think there’s a lot of things when I look back, I’m like, no wonder I held it in.”