Who He’s Told

“I wish I could have had faith in my friends and my family a little bit more. My dad, I told him, and his reaction was sort of … ‘I wish you would have trusted me sooner.’ He followed it up with, ‘How can I help you? How can I take this off of your plate? Who can I tell?’ To me, that was more meaningful than ‘I love you.’ The only reason I’m here today is because I have the love and support of my family.”