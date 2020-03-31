Being a Virgin in the NFL

While in the locker room with the Philadelphia Eagles, he was asked what his “number” was — and he was sick of lying about his virginity. “To most of them, I was a pretty boy who had an easy time with the ladies. I did nothing to dispel such impressions, in fact, and even contributed to them with white lies and noncommittal nods and assertions when stories were told in the locker room,” he wrote. “I didn’t want to avoid it. I simply felt compelled to share the truth, and with a here-goes-nothing gulp of air, I said, ‘Zero.’”

Underwood explained that he had his first kiss in ninth grade and while he was attracted to his first girlfriend, he’d make excuses when she seemed “interested and willing to go faster and further” than he wanted to go: “You didn’t have to be a therapist to diagnose what was going on. It was called avoidance. With a capital A.”