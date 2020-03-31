In-Person Meeting

After finding out he’d be on The Bachelorette, he and Booth met in person in Los Angeles, something that raised red flags for his dad.

“Was I trying to scheme a little? Yes. If Tia was going to be the Bachelorette, I wanted a head start on all the other guys. I knew the importance of preparing for a big game, and all I was really doing was preparing,” Underwood wrote. “I wanted to get to know Tia in person and let her get to know me better. Maybe we’d even really like each other. I think Tia had similar thoughts.”

While there, he told Booth he was a virgin and she respected it. She was convinced he’d end up on the show — and that Kufrin would be the Bachelorette, not her. However, she was hopeful.