Cassie Randolph

The reality star fell hard for Randolph during his season of The Bachelor in 2018. After she chose to quit the show before the overnight dates, he sent home the remaining contestants and went to the speech pathologist’s home and convinced her he wanted to be with her. They dated until May 2020. Although their breakup was amicable at first, she later accused him of placing a tracking device on her car and filed a restraining order against him in September 2020. He denied the allegations. In November, he revealed they settled the matter in private and she dropped the order.