Tia Booth

When Underwood started the casting process for The Bachelorette at the end of 2017, the production asked him which women on the current season (season 22 of The Bachelor) he was interested in. He answered Kufrin, Booth and Lauren Burnham and eventually, began chatting with Booth via Instagram. They spent time texting and FaceTiming non-stop before finally meeting.

After he was chosen for The Bachelorette, Booth was his last call before his phone was taken and she told him, “If you don’t end up with her, I’ll see your ass in Paradise.” Kufrin did not choose Underwood and he briefly reunited with Booth on season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise before they decided to go their separate ways. (He went on to become the Bachelor.)