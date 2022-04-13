Comedian Ali Wong and Justin Hakuta’s Relationship Timeline

April 2018

“It’s become this fun, eccentric hobby of his to sell posters after the show,” the Big Mouth alum told Ellen DeGeneres on her daytime show of her partner. “I talk a lot about him in my act [and] so, it’s like kind of meet-and-greet because I don’t go out there. He sells posters and he wears workout gear because he’s sweating.”

She added: “And then there [are] some women who proposition him, and I’m like, ‘Bitch, aren’t you supposed to be my fan? You’re trying to snatch my husband [after coming to my show]?’”