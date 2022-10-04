A Family Disconnect

Wu explains how she took her fame from Fresh Off the Boat out on her mother.

“Paranoia and anxiety made me say regretful things to her,” the Spooked alum shares. “At a breaking point, I stopped talking to her. Blocked her from my phone and email. For five years, we didn’t speak. Only my sisters and close childhood friends knew about this. I never spoke of those years of estrangement because I was afraid of judgment.”

The two reconciled after Wu had a baby girl of her own with Ryan Kattner in 2020.

“My little sister (who’s always been better with my mom) helped us navigate the slow road to reconciliation,” she writes. “We took it day by day. Mom still lives in Virginia, and this was during the height of the COVID pandemic, so it was all via Zooms and FaceTime calls. At first there were a lot of emotions. Joy and pride and relief. Apathy or numbness. Some calls where she acted like the past five years hadn’t happened at all.”