Being Accused of Plagerism

The Hustlers star opens up about being accused of plagiarizing in middle school. Her teacher, Mrs. Kantor, took “20 points off for two run-on sentences” after not being able to “find anything to incriminate me.

“Compared to other traumas I’ve been through, this one shouldn’t have been so bad,” Wu writes about how the 8th grade incident affected her as an adult. “But for some reason, it’s the one that hurts the most. I’ve come back to it in therapy again and again, always crying fresh tears. Surprised that it still hurts, even after all these years.”

Wu adds that she eventually “addressed it in therapy” during her last year in college. Deciding that she needed to do something to “prove herself,” the Virginia native gave her former teacher a call.