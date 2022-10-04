Being Raped

The Franklin & Bash alum reveals that an ex named Ty forced sex on her before she was ready. At the time, Wu said she had an “idealistic and romantic view of sex” and wanted to keep her number of sexual partners at two for the time being.

“I said it clearly. It is a thing I’ve always said when I don’t want to have sex,” she explains. “I say it in a very specific way: I blush, embarrassed, and look up at the dude like a goddamn damsel — allowing him to be the ‘h [lc] ero who takes care of me.’”

She goes on to reveal that as she “got shy and apologized for not being ready to have sex, he merely smiled, as if he knew better. While Wu repeated the words “Really, I’m not ready to have sex,” he smiled at her again and “did it anyway.”

The Covert Affairs alum adds that she didn’t realize she had been raped until more than 10 years later after she finished filming Crazy Rich Asians.

“I’d just woken up from a nap when the realization hit me like a flood. Ty raped me. He raped me, and I hadn’t done anything about it,” she recalls in her memoir. “A strange sound involuntarily croaked out of my throat, almost a squawk.”

Wu later spoke with her therapist about the assault, saying she was “angry at myself for forgetting, angrier than I was at him for raping me,” noting that her, which the mental health professional explained that denial can be a “survival tactic.”