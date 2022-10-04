Being Sexually Harassed by a ‘Fresh Off the Boat’ Producer

“M—,” who Wu refers to as a “Chinese American guy in his late 30s,” became friends during the early days of filming the sitcom before it became overbearing.

“While my personal life was not an area that I needed his guidance in, he tried to offer insight there too,” she reveals. “He told me the way he preferred my hair. ‘Guys like long hair.’ Told me I looked better in short skirts and should wear them more often ‘while you still can,’ he’d say with a smirk. He kept tabs on all areas of my life: what other acting jobs I was auditioning for, which publicist to choose, what I wore in interviews, what parties I should go to, who I needed to be friends with, what I did in my spare time. He asked to see pictures of my female friends and would tell me if he’d fuck them or not. He constantly questioned me about my dating life, past and present.”

Wu shares that M— would sometimes text her late at night, “requesting selfies.” After booking a flight to a friends wedding, the producer “insisted” she cancel, the actress alleges, “claiming that it was mandatory, that it would make me look bad if I missed the table read.” After threatening to call the studio executives, she was allowed to go to the event and later learned that “missing one table read wasn’t an unusual actor request.”

At a basketball game, M— touched Wu inappropriately, she alleges, and while “he never” did it again, Wu says “to maintain that dynamic he needed me to be helpless.”