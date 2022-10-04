Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Confessions

Constance Wu’s Book ‘Making a Scene’ Addresses ‘Fresh Off the Boat’ Controversy, Past Sexual Assault and More

By
Constance Wu’s Book ‘Making a Scene’ Addresses Rape, Fresh Off the Boat Controversy, Being a Sexual Harasser and More 31 posing at the 24th Annual Critics' Choice Awards, Arrivals, Barker Hanger, Los Angeles, USA
 Rob Latour/Shutterstock
13
2 / 13
podcast

Going on Birth Control as a Teenager

Wu shares that she’d “gone with my friend Annie” to her local Planned Parenthood for birth control as a teenager and “hidden my pills in the pocket of a purse in the bottom of a box of clothes in the back of my closet.” 

When her sister, who she refers to as E, called and asked for help doing the same, the Crazy Rich Asians star was happy to help — making her feel “like a big sister again.” While Wu admits it was the “one moment of real closeness” the siblings shared between high school and their ‘30s, she was “happy” to “feel close to [E] again.”

See Full Gallery