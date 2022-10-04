Going on Birth Control as a Teenager

Wu shares that she’d “gone with my friend Annie” to her local Planned Parenthood for birth control as a teenager and “hidden my pills in the pocket of a purse in the bottom of a box of clothes in the back of my closet.”

When her sister, who she refers to as E, called and asked for help doing the same, the Crazy Rich Asians star was happy to help — making her feel “like a big sister again.” While Wu admits it was the “one moment of real closeness” the siblings shared between high school and their ‘30s, she was “happy” to “feel close to [E] again.”