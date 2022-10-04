Her First Breakup

Wu experienced her first major breakup with a man named Rob – something she “can’t remember” due to her mind sometimes blurring out painful experiences as “an act of mercy.”

“I think back on our relationship, parts of it seem cringeworthy and obnoxious,” she remembers. “Those ridiculous faux fights in restaurants? Putting my heart on his heart and feeling them beat together and saying ‘I love you?’ Part of me wants to groan and call it cheesy. Somewhere along the way, big feelings became foolish.”

The High Moon actress adds that “now that I’ve had more loves, I can see what I had with Rob wasn’t special,” noting that the twosome are still “distant friends” who send emails every few years.