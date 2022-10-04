‘I Am Guilty of Sexual Harassment’

In the memoir, the Terminal List actress accuses herself being “the sexual harasser,” revealing that “every time you saw my character writing on a legal pad, signing a check, or making a grocery list” in a scene for Fresh Off the Boat, she was secretly writing the word “penis over and over again.”

Wu claims that “everyone” on the show knew about how she “couldn’t stop writing the word penis” because “at the end of a scene or a take, I’d always show the camera my penis-strewn paper and giggle.” She says that the habit started after a joke in the script had the word “boob” floating in a character’s cereal, and she didn’t understand why it was “OK for a woman’s body part to be a joke, but not a man’s.”

“At the time, it felt like a righteous statement,” she shares.