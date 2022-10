Landing Roles in ‘Hustlers’ and ‘Crazy Rich Asians’

Wu reveals that after she hadn’t heard back about Hustlers, she “got antsy and decided to make my own homemade audition tape anyway” before sending it to her manager to forward to fim’s team.

For Crazy Rich Asians, she “wrote an impassioned personal email to the director” asking him to “change the filming dates” after being told her TV schedule “conflicted” with when the movie would be shooting.