On Being a Mother Herself

“Before The Terminal List, around the time I discovered I was pregnant, I began retreating from the public eye,” Wu reveals. “I quit all social media and turned down magazine cover offers. I chose acting roles that wouldn’t put me in the limelight too much — choices that have restored peace to my life. No longer hustling to be someone, posting to prove something, striving to get somewhere.”

She continues, “I chuckle when I think of how my dreams used to be so big. Little did I know how much better the small things would be: The plain beauty of the breakfast table — my daughter’s two-toothed grin, food on her face and all over the floor. Every new thing, a discovery. Watching her grow has been the greatest pleasure I’ve known.”