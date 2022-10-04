Responding on Social Media After ‘FOTB’ Got Renewed

Wu explains that the news the series had gotten picked up for a final season “took everyone by surprise.” The former soap star, who claimed she was “given permission” to pursue other projects, felt “lied to” and she’d have to drop “all the exciting jobs” she had hoped to take.

“The fresh start I’d looked forward to would have to wait. I hung up the phone. Suddenly, everything I’d held back for so long flooded the atmosphere and I became the microwaved tomato all over again. My feelings were overwhelming, a tsunami crashing through my body,” she recalls in her memoir. “ I had kept my head down and tolerated the discomfort for so long, trying to preserve everything for everybody else, and I just couldn’t do it anymore.”

After writing, “So upset right now that I’m literally crying. Ugh. F—k,” via Twitter, Wu says the “backlash was immediate,” with people calling her an “ungrateful bitch” for having to go back to her “high paying job” on network TV.

“Seeing someone who was always so practiced suddenly lose control—was entertainment. I became a headline, a meme, a springboard for righteous opinion. An ungrateful girl making a scene. I stopped looking at all social media, but I couldn’t escape it,” she said.”

The Critics Choice nominee reveals that she apologized “to the rest of the cast, crew, producers, writers, and executives at the first table read of the season,” reading a written apology during the first table read — something she’s proud of herself for doing.

“It was the bravest thing I’d done in a long time,” she says. “Maybe you will think that calling myself brave is tooting my own horn; go ahead and think that, I don’t fucking care. The apology wasn’t for you. It was for the people in that room.”