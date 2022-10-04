The Exhaustion of Filming ‘Fresh Off the Boat’

“I was filming five days a week, 12-plus-hour days (13 when you include lunch). My daily commute totaled three—plus hours of driving in L.A. traffic. So that was 16 hours by the time I got home. (Side note: This was before the production studio implemented their improved overtime rules.),” she shares. “If I wanted a decent night’s sleep and a shower, I was left with maybe an hour or two to eat dinner or pick up my room. And on the weekends, I did press for the show. Photo shoots, podcasts, interviews, appearances.”

She continues, “This is not a complaint, but simply a description of my hours at that time. It took a couple seasons of trial and error to figure out how to regulate my energy throughout the day to maintain this schedule and keep my endurance up. But for the first and second seasons? I turned to jelly beans, eating them by the handful whenever I got tired. The sugar pumped me up enough to get through the end of the shoot, and then I’d crash — feeling gross and drained as I drove home in my dirty, old Prius. (Who has time for a car wash?)”