Why ‘Fresh Off the Boat’ Hit ‘A Lot of Soft Spots’

While Wu was “elated to have an acting job,” there were aspects of the ABC sitcom that rubbed her the wrong way. The Golden Globe nominee considered herself a “dramatic actress,” and the show was a mainstream comedy. Her character was also “a mom” and “10 years older” than her — a blow to Wu’s vanity. Her biggest issue, however, was the character’s “Asian-ness — her demeanor, her values, her accent. She wasn’t trying to avoid the T. rex; she was taunting it.”

The East Bay star explains that the show “wasn’t race-neutral, it was race-relevant,” noting that “People hated and loved it before it even came out.