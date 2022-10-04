Why She Stayed Silent About Being Sexually Harassed

While Wu says she made a “feeble” attempt to tell her costars in season 2, she was scared that her story wasn’t “bad enough” to “merit my feelings.”

“What was I supposed to say? That he complimented my smooth skin and shared harmless little jokes with me and pressured me to sign with one of the top agencies in Hollywood and touched me over my denim jean shorts?,” she writes. “And did it even count if most of it happened when I was off the clock? I felt like a hot, engorged tomato in a microwave: already thin-skinned to begin with and then permeated all over by invisible toxic waves … ready to burst at any moment.”

The Solos actress shares that her no longer being “friendly” with M— made her look like “the diva who suddenly refused to speak to him once she became successful,” and the producer made a point to treat her like an “outcast” on set.

After telling a few people on set about the experience, she’d then see them “sharing affection” with her alleged assaulter before retreating ‘to my trailer to weep.”

Wu explains that she “never went to HR, never reported it,” but “no one encouraged me to either.” She reveals, however, that by “swallowing” what happened, her “repressed feelings” came out in other ways including “paranoia, jealousy, isolation. The smallest slight produced a disproportionately large reaction.”