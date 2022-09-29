Michelle Pfeiffer

“Heartbroken to hear of the passing of the gifted artist @coolio,” the Grease 2 actress wrote via Instagram alongside a clip from the “Gangsta’s Paradise” music video. “A life cut entirely too short. As some of you may know I was lucky enough to work with him on Dangerous Minds in 1995. He won a Grammy for his brilliant song on the soundtrack – which I think was the reason our film saw so much success. I remember him being nothing but gracious. 30 years later I still get chills when I hear the song. Sending love and light to his family. Rest in Power, Artis Leon Ivey Jr. ❤️.”