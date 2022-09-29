2008

The rapper’s short-lived reality series, Coolio’s Rules, premiered on Oxygen in October 2008. In an interview with the Seattle Times the following month, Coolio said that being himself on camera was easy for him.

“I keep it real all the time. Every day. I don’t really know how to fake it. I tried it. I tried playing the game, quote, unquote, and trying to be that guy who was always politically correct. For a while I did OK, and then I realized that it wasn’t really me, so I started completely, completely being myself,” he told the outlet at the time.