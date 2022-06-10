Who Is Cooper Noriega? 5 Things to Know About the Late TikTok Star

5. What Was His Dream Career?

The social media star had plans to create a mental health clothing line, teasing in his Instagram bio, “[I] do sum fashion :).” Noriega revealed in March 2021 that The 28 Club was the beginning of that positive fashion community. “It’s a fashion line revolved around hope instead of fear and that’s kind of the culture we want to have around it,” he told Hollywire at the time.

If you or anyone you know is facing substance abuse issues, call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357 for free and confidential information 24/7.