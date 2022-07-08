Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons

The actors met on season 2 of Fargo in 2015. They played married high school sweethearts Peggy and local butcher Ed on the series, before starting their own family offscreen. They welcomed son Ennis in May 2018 and their second child arrived by June 2021.

The two worked together again in Netflix’s December 2021 movie, The Power of Dog. Dunst portrayed Plemons’ new wife, which Benedict Cumberbatch’s character has trouble accepting. The couple were both nominated at the 2022 Academy Awards for their respective performances in the film. In July 2022, Dunst’s rep confirmed the pair had tied the knot.