Peyton List and Jacob Bertrand

After months of speculation, Bertrand confirmed that he and List have been in a relationship “for a while” after connecting on the set of Cobra Kai. “We had fun on set and then hung out off set,” he told TMZ in March 2022, adding that he’s known List since they were teens. In fact, he’s friends with her brother, Spencer List, which made things a little complicated.

“That was kind of awkward having to be like, ‘Hey man, I like your sister,'” the actor recalled. As for the fact that the two work together, Bertrand explained that “it’s kind of like trial by fire almost,” while Peyton quipped, “I’m like, think about the consequences later.”