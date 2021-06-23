October 2020

“Up until around the time we left the show, we hadn’t been paid for anything,” Jill claimed in a YouTube video describing her and Dillard’s exit from Counting On. “Of course, there were perks that came along with filming. … We hadn’t been paid until we were really pressing about it and ended up getting an attorney involved and stuff.”

At the time, Dillard noted that the lawyer helped them “to recover at least something” of the lost funds, but it was only “a little more than minimum wage at most.”