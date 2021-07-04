Love Lives Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo’s Relationship Timeline: From Courtship to Children By Meredith Nardino July 4, 2021 Courtesy of Jeremy Vuolo/Instagram 9 9 / 9 June 2021 “I really like her,” Vuolo gushed in the caption of a makeup-free Instagram snap of his wife. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Megan Fox Celebrates Being Bisexual ‘for Over 2 Decades’ During Pride Month That’s a Lot of Roses! See What the Highest-Earning ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Stars Make ‘90 Day Fiance’ Weight Loss Transformations: Tiffany, Jorge and More — See Photos! More News