Country Music’s Biggest Cheating Scandals — and Where the Couples Are Now

Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean

When “Dirt Road Anthem” singer was married to the mother of his eldest daughters, Jessica Ussery, he was caught kissing the American Idol alum in 2012.

“The truth is that I screwed up. I had too much to drink, let the party get out of hand and acted inappropriately at a bar. I left alone, caught the bus to our next show and that’s the end of the story,” he said at the time. “I ultimately ended up embarrassing my family and myself. I’m not perfect, and I’m sorry for disappointing you guys.”

Jason and Ussery split in 2013 and he debuted his romance with Brittany at the 2014 CMT Awards. “It has been two years of this s—t,” he told Billboard at the time of comments about the scandal. “Get over it, already! And then when I finally do get enough of it and say something, every newspaper grabs it. And I’m not trying to get in the headlines — I’m just trying to get people to stop running their mouths.”

They wed in 2015 and went on to welcome son Memphis and daughter Navy.